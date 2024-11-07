Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

PSG to escape UEFA sanctions after fans display 'Free Palestine' banner

Last year, Scottish club Celtic were fined 17,500 euros ($18,870) after their supporters waved Palestinian flags at a Champions League match.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 14:50 IST
FootballSports NewsPalestinePSGUEFA

Follow us on :

Follow Us