sports

Rashford's absence an 'internal matter', says Ten Hag

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had 'stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers'.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 07:09 IST

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford's absence for their FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Newport County was an "internal matter" after the Premier League club said the forward "was not well enough" to be in the squad.

"He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter," Ten Hag said on Sunday. "It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it."

Rashford, United's Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

(Published 29 January 2024, 07:09 IST)
