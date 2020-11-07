Real Madrid say Casemiro, Hazard contract Covid-19

Real Madrid say Casemiro, Eden Hazard test positive for Covid-19

All other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 07 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 19:24 ist
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. Credit: AFP Photo

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.

"Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 