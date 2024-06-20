Scotland dig deep to stay alive with Switzerland draw

Bright star

Scotland started brightly and went in front on the break when Andy Robertson surged down the left before finding Callum McGregor who teed up McTominay for a shot that deflected into the net off Fabian Schar.

Switzerland nearly equalised when Ricardo Rodriguez fired a volley wide of the post and their pressure paid off when Shaqiri charged towards the area to intercept a poor Scottish pass and fired a curling shot into the top corner.

Ndoye nearly made it two for Switzerland when he forced a save from keeper Angus Gunn and he had a goal disallowed for offside from the resulting corner.

Scotland came out fighting in the second half and had a succession of chances, almost going back in front when Grant Hanley headed a cross against the post.

McTominay nearly grabbed a second nine minutes from time with a sweet strike inside the area which was blocked by Manuel Akanji.

"We had our chances, but so did they, it was an open game, two really good teams going at it," Scotland captain Robertson said.

"It was just about getting back to being us," he said. "We've also left absolutely everything out there today."

Swiss coach Yakin said Switzerland paid the price for missed chances but were still in a good position.

"Their pride was hurt and we expected them to react... we had to expend more energy than we expected to equalise," he said.

"We could have won the game, we missed some really big opportunities."