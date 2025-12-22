Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Services overpower Karnataka 2-1 in Santosh Trophy Group H qualifier

With the game slipping away, coach Ravi Babu Raju rang in the changes as Nikhil was subbed off and Bengaluru FC’s Shreyas Ketkar was given the armband.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 18:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 18:50 IST
Football NewsKarnatakaSantosh Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us