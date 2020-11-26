Six of Pakistan's squad tested positive for coronavirus: New Zealand Cricket

Six of Pak's squad tested Covid-19 positive: NZ Cricket

  • Nov 26 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 12:18 ist
Six members of Pakistan's touring squad have tested positive for Covid-19, hosts New Zealand Cricket said Thursday, throwing preparations for the series into turmoil.

The squad's "exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed", the governing body said, adding that the six positive players would be moved into quarantine.

