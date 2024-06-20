Slot keen to build on Klopp's foundations at Liverpool

Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot said he will not rip up the foundations laid by Jurgen Klopp and will instead build upon his predecessor's work.

Slot was appointed as manager last month to replace Klopp, who left the club after more than eight successful years in charge.

In an interview published on the club's website on Wednesday, Slot said Klopp had left the team in a really good place.

"I think we have a lot of quality and the way they played last season was already impressive, so we are going to build from there," the Dutch manager added.

"You want to take some people with you as well because they know who you are, they know your playing style and they can translate this to the other people in the staff.