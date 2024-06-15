Spurs' Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his team mate Son Heung-min on Friday after a video of him saying all South Korean people "look the same" had circulated online.

In a short clip posted on social media this week from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asks the Uruguay international for a Spurs player's shirt, to which Bentancur replies, "Sonny's?", adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapproval.