Switzerland's Lehmann leaves Villa for Juventus

Lehmann, who has made more than 50 appearances for Switzerland, is a former Women's FA Cup finalist with West Ham United and played in 58 Women's Super League (WSL) matches for Villa during her three-year stay, scoring nine goals.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 14:11 IST

Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann has left Aston Villa to join Juventus on a three-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Lehmann, who has made more than 50 appearances for Switzerland, is a former Women's FA Cup finalist with West Ham United and played in 58 Women's Super League (WSL) matches for Villa during her three-year stay, scoring nine goals.

Lehmann's boyfriend, Brazil international Douglas Luiz, signed for the Juventus men's team from Villa last week.

