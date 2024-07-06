Switzerland's Lehmann leaves Villa for Juventus

Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann has left Aston Villa to join Juventus on a three-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Lehmann, who has made more than 50 appearances for Switzerland, is a former Women's FA Cup finalist with West Ham United and played in 58 Women's Super League (WSL) matches for Villa during her three-year stay, scoring nine goals.

Lehmann's boyfriend, Brazil international Douglas Luiz, signed for the Juventus men's team from Villa last week.