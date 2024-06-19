When footballers took a political stance

On May 13, 1990, when tensions were high in Yugoslavia, and football hooliganism was at its peak in the country, Dinamo Zagreb were playing a match against Red Star Belgrade. During the match, a few violent fans made their way onto the pitch.

Boban, who spotted a police officer beating a Dinamo fan, ran over and karate kicked the official in the face, letting his displeasure known to them.

This led to Belgrade fans tearing down the Stadion Maksimir, while the police just watched it happen. Boban infamously said, "Where is the police? Where is the bloody police?", according to serieaweekly.com.

The incident is said to have deepened the feelings of separatism and inspired many Croats to join the war of independence, which later led to the formation of Croatia. The kick itself is seen was a symbol of the uprising against the 70-year Serbian domination in Yugoslavia.