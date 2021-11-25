Winless Leicester City women sack manager Morgan

Winless Leicester City women sack manager Jonathan Morgan

Assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have also left the club

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 25 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 20:20 ist
Leicester City manager Jonathan Morgan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Leicester City women have sacked manager Jonathan Morgan with the team bottom of the standings, the FA Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

Leicester, who gained promotion to the top flight after winning the Championship under Morgan, are yet to secure a point this season having lost all eight matches played so far.

"This club has been part of mine and my family's life for 12 years," Morgan said in a statement. "Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

"This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven't achieved the results we had hoped for.

Assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have also left the club.

Emile Heskey, the club's head of women's football development, will oversee first team training ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United in the FA Women's League Cup.'

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Leicester City
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 