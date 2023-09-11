With Hansi Flick out, Julian Nagelsmann favourite to helm German football team

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has come out as the frontrunner for Germany's head coach position after Hansi Flick was sacked, as per BILD.

Flick was relieved of his duties after a set of poor results, the 4-1 loss to Japan being the final nail in his coffin.

Flick's assistants, Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl, were also relieved of their duties.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German football associaton (DFB) said in a statement "The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results. Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team. This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level. Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made."

However, Nagelsmann's potential appointment is complicated by the fact that he's still under contract with Bayern Munich and involves a hefty severance fee in the region of 15 million euros to release him from the Bundesliga greats.