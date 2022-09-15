Former ICC umpire Asad Rauf passes away at 66

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 09:16 ist
Asad Rauf. Credit: Twitter/@KamiAkmal23

Former ICC umpire Asad Rauf who officiated in 231 international matches died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore.

He was 66. 

"Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf’s demise…May Allah grant him magfirat and give his family sabr Ameen," Kamran Akmal tweeted.

More to follow...

Sports News
Pakistan
Cricket

