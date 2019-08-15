Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passes away

Veteran cricketer V B Chandrasekhar, former Tamil Nadu and India opener, passed away here in Chennai on Thursday. He was 57 and is survived by a wife and two daughters.



Though initial reports said he suffered cardiac arrest, there was no confirmation on the cause of his death. Popularly known as VB, Chandrasekhar was a key player of the Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy-winning side in the year 1987-88.



After retiring from cricket, VB served as the South Zone representative of the national selection committee and also coached Tamil Nadu’s Ranji side. He also served as cricket manager of IPL team, Chennai Super Kings, and played an instrumental role in the India Cements-owned team buying former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the famed IPL auction.



Cricket players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh condoled the death of V B Chandrasekhar. "His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.



“Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar Indian cricketer is no more..very sad news ..very young to go..rest in peace VB.. Big lose ☹️ condolences to the family,” Singh tweeted. Commentator Harsha Bogle also tweeted that he was shocked to hear of the passing of VB Chandrashekhar.



“Way too soon. Wish his wife and two daughters the strength to cope,” he wrote on Twitter.