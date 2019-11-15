Bottas hatches plan to beat champ Hamilton next year

Valtteri Bottas has a set out a secret plan for beating Formula One king Lewis Hamilton next season, the world champion's Mercedes teammate told reporters on Thursday.

The Finn, already condemned to the runners-up spot behind six-time champion Hamilton this year, said he would follow his instincts and focus on the areas where he believes he can overcome the Briton.

"I have plans to find the different ways of how I want to achieve my goal, which is ultimately the championship," he explained ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I always prefer to do the talking on the track and if I am able to keep up my performance and put all the energy I have into my performance, then that is best for me.

"If I can perform at the level I want, that normally upsets the other side of the garage a little bit and I know being on the other side as well it can lead you to mistakes.

"I have a plan for next year, but I am not willing to share it so we will find out."

Bottas said he had focused on his work with his race engineers and was satisfied with his progress, but recognised that he still had to eliminate some mistakes.

"Overall, it's been my best so far in F1, but still not the season I am aiming for," he said.

"I still need a bit more consistency and fewer mistakes, but the thing that gives me a good feeling, and confidence for the future, is really starting to see the work with the engineers and myself."

Bottas has been Hamilton's teammate for three years in which the Englishman has lifted the world title each time -- completing this season's triumph in Texas two weekends ago with two races to spare.