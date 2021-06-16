Esteban Ocon extends Alpine deal till 2024

Esteban Ocon has signed a new deal with Formula One's Alpine which will keep him at the French team until 2024, it was announced on Wednesday.

"Alpine F1 Team is pleased to confirm Esteban Ocon will continue with the team beyond the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season as part of a three-year agreement," the team said in a statement.

"Esteban's contract extension highlights the team's belief in the Frenchman as a star of the sport and its commitment to its long-term goal of World Championship success."

Alpine, who are owned by French car manufacturing giant Renault, also have Fernando Alonso on their books until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Frenchman Ocon joined the team in 2020 before its rebranding from Renault to Alpine, and his best result to date in the F1 championship was his second-place finish in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old currently sits 12th in this season's drivers standings on 12 points, one behind two-time F1 champion Alonso who returned to the sport this year with Alpine after quitting in 2018.