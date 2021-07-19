Hamilton's behaviour unsportsmanlike: Verstappen

Hamilton's behaviour disrespectful, unsportsmanlike: Verstappen

Hamilton won the race while Verstappen was taken to hospital

AFP
AFP, Silverstone,
  • Jul 19 2021, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 02:38 ist
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP, Reuters Photos

Max Verstappen accused Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of "disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour" on Sunday after the two collided at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap but cars touched and the Dutchman's Red Bull careened off the track and into the barrier.

Hamilton won the race while Verstappen was taken to hospital.

"Glad I'm ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," tweeted Verstappen.

"Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Formula 1
F1
sports
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
British Grand Prix

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 