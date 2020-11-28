Lewis Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton's fastest lap of one minute 27.264 seconds was a track record time

Reuters
Reuters, Manama,
  • Nov 28 2020, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 21:02 ist
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with an award after qualifying in pole position. Credit: Reuters Photo

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 98th career pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third. Hamilton's fastest lap of one minute 27.264 seconds was a track record time.

Lewis Hamilton
Formula One
Bahrain Grand Prix

