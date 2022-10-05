Verstappen says rain could 'spice up' Japanese GP

Max Verstappen says rain could 'spice up' Japanese Grand Prix

The Dutchman can claim the title with four races to spare in Suzuka if he gains eight points on nearest rival Charles Leclerc

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Oct 05 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 15:37 ist
Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Title-chasing Max Verstappen said Wednesday that the prospect of rain at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix could "spice things up" as he looks to clinch his second straight Formula One championship.

The flying Dutchman can claim the title with four races to spare in Suzuka if he gains eight points on nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and six on Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Japanese Grand Prix is returning after a three-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, and rain has been forecast for Sunday's race.

Verstappen has dominated this season's championship with 11 wins from 17 Grands Prix and he predicted an "exciting race with changing conditions" as he spoke to reporters in Tokyo.

"Let's see what the weather will do because I see there is a bit of rain forecast, that might spice things up a little bit," said the 25-year-old, who finished seventh at last week's Singapore Grand Prix.

"We're looking forward to Suzuka again because we're on a high as a team, we've won a lot of races in a row now, and of course we want to keep that momentum going."

A heavy rain storm caused a delay of more than an hour to the start of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Perez.

Verstappen's seventh-place finish edged him closer to the title and he will become only the third driver after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to clinch the championship with four races to spare if he gets the job done in Suzuka.

Verstappen has never won the Japanese Grand Prix but he said he was looking forward to racing on the "special" Suzuka track again.

"Nothing feels like here in Suzuka because of just the old-school nature -- the gravel and the grass," he said.

"You know you have to really build up your confidence and really build up to the limit."

