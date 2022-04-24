Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two.
Lando Norris in a McLaren was third while championship leader Charles Leclerc, who started from second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, was only sixth in his Ferrari.
