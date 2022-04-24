Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix

AFP
AFP, Imola,
  • Apr 24 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 21:26 ist
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the winner's trophy as he celebrates on the podium after the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola. Credit: AFP Photo

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two.

Lando Norris in a McLaren was third while championship leader Charles Leclerc, who started from second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, was only sixth in his Ferrari.

Sports News
Max Verstappen
Formula 1

