Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 06 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 15:32 ist
Renault's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo competes during the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 5, 2020 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. Credit: AFP Photo

Renault will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One team said in a statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The team will take on the new name and also have a new colour scheme with the French national colours of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black.

"Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers," new chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

"By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world's automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.

"We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity."

Loss-making Renault, under De Meo, had announced a new organisational structure focused on core brands rather than geographical regions, with Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul overseeing one of the four divisions

Renault
Formula 1

