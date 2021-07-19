Takes two to tango: Mercedes' Wolff defends Hamilton

Takes two to tango: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff defends Hamilton

Wolff said had the incident happened at a lower speed corner, the outcry would have been far less

Reuters
Reuters, Silverstone,
  • Jul 19 2021, 05:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 05:51 ist
Mercedes-Benz Motorsport head Toto Wolff. Credit: AFP File Photo

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff defended British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton after a first lap collision with Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen on Sunday.

The high-speed incident at Silverstone ended Verstappen's race and slashed the Dutch driver's championship lead from 33 points to eight after 10 rounds.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner angrily denouncing the seven-times world champion for an amateur and 'desperate' move.

"Everybody has an opinion, and that’s OK," Wolff told reporters in response.

Also Read | Hamilton move put Verstappen's life in jeopardy: Red Bull boss

"Of course every team will have a certain bias towards incidents like that.

"It is a situation that I guess we all have seen in the past when great drivers race with each other. When nobody is prepared to give in, then these kind of situations can happen. But for me it takes two to tango."

Wolff said had the incident happened at a lower speed corner, the outcry would have been far less.

"The stewards think 10 seconds was appropriate, I guess because both drivers were part of the accident, not one alone," he added. "It’s always much more nuanced."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
Formula 1
sports
Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 