We really earned it out there: McLaren's Ricciardo 

It was a supreme effort from the McLaren drivers as they finished one and two in the Formula One Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday, with Daniel Ricciardo taking the top spot and Lando Norris finishing second.

"We really earned it out there. Crazy, what an awesome day! We really set the tone from the start of the weekend. I think anyone that’s seen the demeanour this weekend, they’re not surprised. I’m really stoked that it turned into a victory. A big thanks to the team. Not only winning, but a one-two’s incredible. A lot of hard work went into this. I’m really, really happy,” said Ricciardo.

Norris said: “Obviously, I’m so pleased for the whole team. It’s such a cool moment for all of us. We’ve done an awesome job from the beginning of the weekend. From practice to qualifying, the decision to use the soft tyres on Saturday, all of that set us up for today.

“We didn’t get lucky, we had the pace, we were in the positions we wanted to be. We had to overtake, we had to defend, we had to do everything.

“It’s an amazing result, I’m so happy for everyone. It’s our first one-two in 11 years! Another podium for myself, a win for Daniel, but more importantly a one-two. So that as a combination is the coolest thing in the world. So, huge congrats to everyone and well-deserved,” Norris added.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas finished third. “I told the team that I was going to be on the podium. So I am glad we did. A great recovery from me, I don't think I've made up that many places in a race in my career. Starting from the back is never easy, and in the end, I am glad we got more points than Red Bull, especially considering where we were before the race. It was enjoyable out there, some good overtakes and some good racing. The battle with Perez was a good one and I am very happy with my result. Probably one of my better weekends with Mercedes, I think I was strong all weekend so that is very satisfying,” he said.

Reigning world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen crashed into each other and bowed out of the race.

Verstappen is on 226.5 points, while Hamilton has 221.5 points. Bottas is third with 141 points and Norris is on 132 and fourth.

Following his exit, Hamilton said: "Obviously disappointing for me to end the race in the manner that it did. I though the team did a great job with the strategy, and we were in a good position until that collision on Lap 26. From what I remember, after I came out of the pits, I saw Max coming and I made sure I left a car's width on the outside for him. I went into Turn 1 and I was ahead, and I was ahead going into Turn 2, and then all of a sudden, he was on top of me."

Verstappen stated: “We were racing for position but you need two people to work together to make the corner and Lewis just kept squeezing until there wasn’t room anymore for two cars and that’s when we crashed. When he exited the pits, he started to squeeze me going into Turn 1 so I had to use the green part of the track. It was very tight but there was room for me to go around the outside and then I was pushed onto the orange sausage kerb. I was there to try and race hard but fair.”