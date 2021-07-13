From Anfield to Mumbai, support pours in to fight hunger

The bond between football clubs and fans is a special one, and it's no different when it comes to Liverpool FC and its supporters across the world known for their loud chants “you’ll never walk alone” at every match. It's an emotion entrenched well beyond the field.

The club’s close association with its fans and their values of serving society went a notch higher when help poured in for one city from another more than 7,000kms apart.

Recently, members of the Official Liverpool Supporter Club, Mumbai (OLSC) along with the popular Liverpool fan podcast ‘The Anfield Wrap’ (TAW), raised over Rs 16 lakh for a Mumbai-based NGO Khaana Chahiye (food needed) in a span of 15 days.

The Khaana Chahiye Foundation, a citizen-led food relief operation, came together during the first Covid-19 enforced lockdown in March 2020 with an aim to feed the needy, especially those who had lost jobs due to the pandemic.

“It started off with the LFC Mumbai reaching out to us on social media," said Swaraj Shetty, co-founder of the NGO and a Machester United fan. "They were more than willing to take care of the three community kitchens cooking 2,000 meals per day. The fundraiser by LFC and TAW to support the cause helped these all-women run kitchens with essential equipment and resources to feed 1,800 people over 40 days,”

Initially, the LFC Mumbai - one among the 300 officially recongnised Liverpool fan clubs in the world - spread the word to their strong 2000-member group before reaching out to the TAW team.

“We set up a sub-fundraiser page dedicated only for Liverpool fans to donate for Khaana Chahiye. Initially, our goal was to reach Rs 3 lakh. Once we got in touch with TAW, they took interest in the cause that led to the overwhelming response from people not only in the UK but supporter club groups from France, New Zealand, USA and others,” said Neil Chheda, Branch Secretary of OLSC, Mumbai.

Impressed with the LFC Mumbai’s work in fighting hunger, TAW sent a signed Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool defender, shirt to raise money. Wanting to contribute and amplify the cause in a bigger way, members of the podcast team came up with a plan to walk nearly 40 kms. The trail would cover five stadiums in the Liverpool region, beginning from the Pure stadium (Southport FC) through Rossett Park (Marine AFC), New Bucks Park (Bootle FC), Goodison Park (Everton FC) and the finish line at Anfield - the home of Liverpool football.

“The nine-hour walk by 25-30 people including a member of OLSC, Mumbai, a few staff of LFC, members of TAW and friends attracted global attention. Even the club tweeted about the marathon walk that got us more traction. We kept hitting our fund target one after the other and had to set new ones, once every few hours. On that day alone we raised Rs 6-7 lakh,” explained Neil.

Speaking about their interest to support a cause halfway across the world, John Gibbons, Creator of Content for TAW, explained that the understanding among Liverpool fans about supporting causes and their imbibed nature of giving made the bond stronger no matter the distance.

“We are conscious that Liverpool fans all over the world support, not just the team but so often the city, who fall in love with the team first and the city second. They are always giving when we, and many others, ask people to support good causes, particularly food banks. So when we heard about what Mumbai Reds were doing for an amazing charity we didn’t hesitate to reciprocate the generosity we have received,” remarked Gibbons.

For the Reds - well aware of the club’s history and its city in the north of England - know a thing or two about being ignored.

“The idea of community kitchen serving ready meals to those affected by poverty appealed to us immensely. This association isn’t just for a few months. We plan to continue supporting them in the long run,” said Neil.