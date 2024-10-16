Home
Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play in revamped HIL

The upcoming edition of the event holds greater significance as the Women's HIL will make its debut and will run co-currently with the men's league in two venues -- Ranchi (men) and Rourkela (women).
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 10:10 IST
