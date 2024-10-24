Indian hockey team beats world champions Germany 5-3 in 2nd Test, but loses series in shoot-out

<p>New Delhi: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each to hand India a 5-3 win over world champions Germany in the second hockey Test but the hosts lost the two-match series via shoot-out at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Elian Mazkour (7th, 57th minutes) scored twice for Germany, who took the early lead, while Henrik Mertgens (60th) was the other goal getter for the visitors.</p>.<p>But India turned the table in the second half, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh (34th and 48th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd and 43rd) and Abhishek (45th) to level the two-match series.</p>.India lose 0-2 to Germany in first hockey Test.<p>Germany had won the first Test 2-0 on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In the shoot-out, which India lost 1-3, Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Mohammed Raheel missed while Aditya was the lone scorer.</p>.<p>India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made two fine saves, but couldn't save his side from losing in the shoot-out.</p>.<p>The Indians started on the front foot and created early chances but failed to breach the German defence.</p>.<p>It was Germany who took the lead in the seventh minute through Elian Mazkour, who scored with a fierce reverse shot from the right corner.</p>.<p>Two minutes later, debutant Aditya Arjun Lalage came close to scoring his first goal for India but his shot from a Jarmanpreet Singh pass was saved by German goalkeeper Joshua Nnaji Onyekwue.</p>.<p>India kept up the pressure and secured their first penalty corner in the next minute but the variation didn't work out well.</p>.<p>The Indians secured another penalty corner in the next minute but Manpreet Singh couldn't stop the push.</p>.<p>The Germans secured a penalty corner in the 12th minute but Lukas Windfeder shot wide.</p>.<p>Minutes later, it was India's turn to earn a penalty corner and the hosts went for a beautiful variation with Amit Rohidas laying it up for Harmanpreet, whose ground hit was saved by the German keeper.</p>.<p>Soon, Germany too secured a penalty corner but the Indians defended well.</p>.<p>It was raining penalty corners as India got two more in quick time but wasted both the chances.</p>.<p>Two minutes from half-time, Germany got another penalty corner but failed to capitalise on that.</p>.<p>Trailing by a goal, the Indians came out with more purpose and vigour after the change of ends, and four minutes into the third quarter secured three back-to-back penalty corners but wasted all.</p>.<p>The Indians finally found the net from penalty corners as Harmanpreet converted two in succession with a minute's gap. He first found the top right corner of the German goal and then scored a minute later with a powerful grounded flick.</p>.<p>It was raining goals for a pumped-up India, thereafter, with Abhishek finding the back of the net minutes later with a fierce shot from the right corner to hand the home team a 4-1 lead.</p>.<p>The Indians continued with the same intensity in the fourth and final quarter and extended their lead in the 48th minute through an unmarked Sukhjeet.</p>.<p>Sukhjeet received a long pass from the deep and sped away with only the onrushing German goalkeeper to beat and he did that perfectly with a diving reverse hit.</p>.<p>The fighting Germans didn't give up and secured another penalty corner in the 54th minute but failed to threaten the Indian goal.</p>.<p>Germany, however, pulled one back three minutes from the final hooter when Mazkour received a ball inside the 'D', brilliantly turned to dodge an Indian defender and slotted home the ball past Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.</p>.<p>The Germans continued the high press and got another goal back just at the stroke of the final hooter through Henrik Mertgens.</p>.<p>With both the sides winning a match each, the series winner was decided via shoot-out.</p>