Indian women's hockey coach lashes out at Hockey India; says she feels disregarded: Report

Shortly after India defeated the USA via tiebreakers in a FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Sunday, the Dutch coach spoke about dealing with officials in Hockey India.

“(It is) Very hard, very hard (to deal with the officials). Because, you know, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don’t feel that here.”

Schopman added that she didn’t feel valued from the very beginning, when she joined as an analytical coach in January 2020, as part of then-chief coach Sjoerd Marijne's staff.

Following the Tokyo Olympics, Marijne departed from the position, and in accordance with the established succession plan, Schopman, previously serving as coach for the USA team, assumed the role.

Despite this, she asserted that her opinion was not appreciated and lamented the lack of support she received.

“Even when I was the assistant coach some people wouldn’t even look at me or wouldn’t acknowledge me or wouldn’t respond and then you become the chief coach and all of a sudden people are interested in you. I struggled a lot with that,” she said.

Schopman noted that she became acutely aware of the disparate treatment last year following the men’s team's failure to qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals on home turf. Following this outcome, she observed that all attention shifted to the men’s team.

“I look at the difference at how men’s coaches are treated… between me and the men’s coach, or the girls and the men’s team, just in general. They (the women players) never complain, and they work so hard. I shouldn’t speak for them, so I won’t. I love them. I think they work so hard; they do what I ask, they wanna learn, wanna do new things,” Schopman said.

“But for me personally, coming from the Netherlands, having worked in the USA, this country is extremely difficult as a woman, coming from a culture where, yeah, you can have an opinion and it’s valued. It’s really hard.

I just know that when the World Cup didn’t go well for the men’s team, all focus was on them. Since February 2023, all the focus was on the men’s team,” she added.

Reportedly, the federation’s secretary-general, Bhola Nath Singh, allegedly sought to dismiss her after India failed to secure the gold medal at the Asian Games last year.

However, his efforts were thwarted due to the intervention of Hockey India president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey. Schopman acknowledged receiving substantial support from Tirkey and the organization’s CEO, Elena Norman.

While she did not cite any specific incidents, she expressed gratitude towards Elena, stating, "‘Elena has been very, very supportive always and she’s kept me in this position."

Asked what the hardest bit was, Schopman said, “The fact that I feel – I don’t even know if it’s true – that I am not taken seriously.” When pressed for more details and questioned if she was referring to the individuals within Hockey India, she nodded in agreement.

“If you asked my family, I should have left after a year. In hindsight, I should have left after the Commonwealth Games because it was too hard for me to manage,” she added.

Speculation surrounding Schopman's future intensified following India's failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics in January. While her contract was initially scheduled until the Games in July-August, India's next scheduled assignment is the European leg of the Pro League in May.

Speaking about whether she'd continue with the team after the missed out on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, she replied, “Maybe, despite the fact that I know it’s tough. But like I said, I love the girls and I see so much potential. But it is very hard for me as an individual.”

Schopman stated that her decision to continue depends on several factors, including whether the players desire her continued presence, if the federation is interested in retaining her, and if she personally desires to remain in the role.

“For me, what’s really important is that ‘can I do the job myself’ but also, do I get the support that I need? Like I said, the girls are amazing. If the support is really there for them, then I do think the Indian women’s team has a bright future.” Schopman said.