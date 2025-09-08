Menu
Indian women's hockey team thrash Singapore 12-0 in Asia Cup

World number 10 India had also thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match while holding defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw last week.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:58 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 09:58 IST
