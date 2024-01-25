Humble Icons: Federer amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved

Zurich: With their fame, success and weighty legacy sitting lightly on their shoulders, it came as no surprise when Roger Federer and Neeraj Chopra gushed about each other during a recent rendezvous, which was marked by mutual respect, admiration, and stories of triumph and dedication.

Switzerland Tourism set the ball rolling by uniting the 20-time Grand slam winner and the Olympic and world champion from India at Zurich's La Reserve Eden au Lac for a casual and free-flowing conversation.

It is not often that one gets to see two dedicated, charming, and passionate sportspersons who have made their respective countries proud with their achievements, occupying the same space.

"I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination. It's been great to meet him here in Zurich," said Federer, the global ambassador for Switzerland Tourism.

Federer, known for his longevity and prowess on and off the tennis court, warmly welcomed Chopra who is also Switzerland Tourism's Friendship Ambassador, to his home country, which was "a dream-come-true-moment" for the 26-year-old Indian.

"It's a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world. Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence," Chopra said.