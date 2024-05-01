ICC T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill & other players who were snubbed

Despite a ton of experience and great performances with the bat in the past, KL Rahul failed to secure a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad due to a poor run of form in the ongoing IPL tournament.
Despite his consistent performances in the T20 format, Shubman Gill was overlooked during India's World Cup squad selection. His exclusion has sparked a debate among cricket experts.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad has surprised many, especially considering his current form for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@ruutu.131
Rinku Singh's absence from India's T20 WC squad was a topic of discussion given his form and ability to turn matches single handedly. He was named in the list of reserve players.
Pacer Mukesh Kumar's exclusion from the squad also came as a surprise to many cricket enthusiasts.
Credit: Instagram/@mukeshkumar3924
(Published 01 May 2024, 11:53 IST)