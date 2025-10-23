<p>Riffa (Bahrain): India capped off a memorable day at the Asian Youth Games with twin gold medals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kabaddi">kabaddi</a>, emerging champions in both the boys' and girls' events to surge to fifth place in the overall standings here on Thursday.</p><p>The dominant show on the mat lifted India's tally to two gold, three silver and five bronze medals (2-3-5), marking their best day yet at the continental event that will conclude on October 27.</p><p>China continued to lead the table with six gold, 10 silver and one bronze (6-10-1), followed by Thailand (6-2-2), Uzbekistan (6-1-2) and Iran (3-4-6) who incidentally lost both the boys' and girls' finals to India in kabaddi.</p>.<p>At the Isa Sports City, the Indian kabaddi teams produced contrasting wins in their respective finals.</p><p>The girls' team was ruthless, crushing Iran 75-21 to clinch the gold medal.</p><p>India led 33-12 at half-time and never looked back, adding 42 points in the second half while restricting their opponents to just nine.</p><p>The women's team had qualified for the final with an all-win record in the group stage, having beaten Bangladesh (46-18), Thailand (70-23), Sri Lanka (73-10) and Iran (59-26).</p><p>The boys' final turned out to be a much closer affair as India edged out Iran 35-32. India took the first half 21-16, and although Iran fought back to claim the second half 16-14, it wasn't enough to deny the Indians, who held on for a narrow three-point victory.</p><p>In athletics, India added two silver and one bronze to their tally.</p><p>Ranjana Yadav opened India's account with a silver medal in the girls' 5000m walk, clocking 23 minutes 25.88 seconds to finish behind China's Liu Shiyi (24:15.27). Korea's Jeong Chaeyeon took bronze in 25:26.93.</p><p>Ambure Shourya then clinched India's second silver in girls' 100m hurdles, finishing in 13.53 seconds, behind China's Keyi Zhang (13.51). Uzbekistan's Rahmonova Shodiyona won bronze in 13.89.</p><p>Jasmine Kaur added a bronze in girls' shot put with an effort of 14.86m. China swept the top two positions through Sun Mengyao (18.15m) and Li Mengyao (16.93m).</p><p>In taekwondo, India pocketed two bronze medals.</p><p>Debasish Das settled for bronze after a close 8.510–8.540 loss to China's Gao Zixuan in the boys' individual recognised poomsae semifinals.</p><p>The pair of Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel also claimed bronze after going down 8.120-8.560 to Thailand's Suchanan Injang and Nitikon Yimprasert in the mixed pair recognised poomsae semifinals.</p><p>In kurash, India have already concluded their campaign with one silver and two bronze medals.</p><p>Kanishka Bidhuri entered the girls' 52kg final after defeating Setayesh Jalaloddin of Iran 10-0, but settled for silver after losing 0-3 to Uzbekistan's Mubinabonu Karimova by chala.</p><p>Khushi claimed bronze in girls' 70kg, going down to Durdona Tursunova of Uzbekistan by yonbosh, while Arvind bagged bronze in boys' 83kg, losing 0-10 to Shohjahon Golibov of Uzbekistan, who won by khalol.</p><p>Medal tally (India):</p><p>2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze (2-3-5) -- 5th position overall.</p><p>Gold (2): Boys' Kabaddi, Girls' Kabaddi</p><p>Silver (3): Kanishka Bidhuri (Girls’ 52kg Kurash), Ranjana Yadav (Girls’ 5000m Walk), Ambure Shourya (Girls’ 100m Hurdles)</p><p>Bronze (5): Khushi (Girls’ 70kg Kurash), Arvind (Boys’ 83kg Kurash), Jasmine Kaur (Girls’ Shot Put), Debasish Das (Boys’ Individual Recognised Poomsae), Yashwini Singh &amp; Shivanshu Patel (Mixed Pair Recognised Poomsae).</p>