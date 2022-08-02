India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event at CWG

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 02 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 19:19 ist
India's players Lovely Choubey, Nayanmoni Saikia and Pinki during the Lawn Bowls Women's Fours final match against South Africa, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.

The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest.

The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CWG
India
Lawn Bowls
Sports News

What's Brewing

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 