<p>Bangladesh have decided not to travel to India for the ensuing ICC T20 Word Cup 2026, as per multiple media reports.</p><p>This follows the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to stick to the original schedule as they had rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move the national team's matches out of India for fear of security.</p>.T20 World Cup: 'Play in India or get ready to be replaced', ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh .<p>"We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka. They did give us a 24 hour ultimatum but a global body can't really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup. It will be their loss ... ICC is calling Sri Lanka co-hosts. They are not co-hosts. It is a hybrid model. Some of the things I heard in the ICC meeting was shocking," said BCB president Amin-ul Islam after a discussion with the government's sports advisor in Dhaka.</p>.Bangladesh seek 'miracle' to secure T20 World Cup participation.<p>The tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka will be held from February 7 to March 8. </p><p>Bangladesh are due to play four games in India (three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai). </p><p>"Our only demand is to play the World Cup -- but not in India," Islam added, effectively ruling out their participation in the tournament.</p><p>In case Bangladesh pulls out, ICC is likely to replace them with another team -- probably Scotland.</p><p>(with ICC Media inputs)</p>