Jr Hockey WC semi-finals | India vs Germany Live: Indian colts overwhelmed in first half as Germans take 4-1 lead

India will hope to extend their title defence at Bhubaneswar today when they take on Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. The boys in blue have met the Germans four times in the past and emerged victorious twice. A win for the hosts will see them enter their second final in as many editions of the tournament. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
The second half begins!
Half time! The boys in blue trail by three goals to the Germans
India 1-4 Germany
Germany make it 4-1 from a penalty stroke!
Uttam Singh pegs one back for India from a counter-attack!
And it's three! The Germans have made the most of India's tardy defending in the first half
It's another goal for the Germany! The ball floats just over Prashant and the defender's head into the goalpost
India now trail 2-0 to the Germans.
It's a corner for India but the shot is deflected away. India trail 0-1 at the end of the first quarter
Germany have taken the lead from a corner in the dying moments of the first quarter
India's defence will have to firm up if they are to remain in the game,
India 'keeper Prashant Chauhan denies Germany a goal from a penalty corner
A timely save keeps the score unchanged. India 0-0 Germany
5' That could have nearly been 1-0 to the Germans
A lapse of judgement by the Indian goalkeeper nearly gifted Germany the lead in the first quarter.
1' Kick off!
India get us under way in the second semifinal in Bhubaneswar!
Here's how India line up against Germany
A lone goal managed to do the trick for Indian against Belgium, but its unlikely to be enough against the Germans
If India want to make it to the final against a resilient German side, they will need at least a two or three-goal lead.
India have met Germany four times in the past and defeated them twice. Will the boys in blue make it three wins or can the Germans peg one back?
Six time champions Germany stand in India's way as hosts aim for successive finals appearance