Jr Hockey WC semi-finals | India vs Germany Live: Indian colts overwhelmed in first half as Germans take 4-1 lead

  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 20:27 ist
India will hope to extend their title defence at Bhubaneswar today when they take on Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. The boys in blue have met the Germans four times in the past and emerged victorious twice. A win for the hosts will see them enter their second final in as many editions of the tournament. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
  • 20:27

    The second half begins!

  • 20:17

    Half time! The boys in blue trail by three goals to the Germans

    India 1-4 Germany

  • 20:11

    Germany make it 4-1 from a penalty stroke!

  • 20:10

    Uttam Singh pegs one back for India from a counter-attack!

  • 20:07

    And it's three! The Germans have made the most of India's tardy defending in the first half

  • 20:03

    It's another goal for the Germany! The ball floats just over Prashant and the defender's head into the goalpost

    India now trail 2-0 to the Germans.

  • 19:56

    It's a corner for India but the shot is deflected away. India trail 0-1 at the end of the first quarter

  • 19:54

    Germany have taken the lead from a corner in the dying moments of the first quarter

    India's defence will have to firm up if they are to remain in the game,

  • 19:42

    India 'keeper Prashant Chauhan denies Germany a goal from a penalty corner

    A timely save keeps the score unchanged. India 0-0 Germany

  • 19:41

    5' That could have nearly been 1-0 to the Germans

    A lapse of judgement by the Indian goalkeeper nearly gifted Germany the lead in the first quarter.

  • 19:35

    1' Kick off!

    India get us under way in the second semifinal in Bhubaneswar!

  • 19:19

    Here's how India line up against Germany

  • 19:10

    A lone goal managed to do the trick for Indian against Belgium, but its unlikely to be enough against the Germans

    If India want to make it to the final against a resilient German side, they will need at least a two or three-goal lead.

  • 19:09

    India have met Germany four times in the past and defeated them twice. Will the boys in blue make it three wins or can the Germans peg one back?

  • 19:05

    Six time champions Germany stand in India's way as hosts aim for successive finals appearance