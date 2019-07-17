'India has potential to win 100 Olympic medals by 2032'

With various steps taken by the government for promotion of sports and its infrastructure in the country in the last 5 years, winning 100 Olympic medals by 2032 could be a possibility, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Participating in debate on Demands for Grants of Ministry of Youth and Affairs, he said the Khelo India campaign launched by Prime Minister Naredra Modi has brought a remarkable change in the arena of sports.

Rathore, a former Youth and Sports Minister, said the Khelo India campaign initiated by the Modi government has changed the attitude of the country towards sports.

Thanking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the proposal to set up a National Sports Education Board during her budgetary announcements, he said, it will help widen the scope of Khelo India campaign.

Besides, he said, the government has envisaged setting up of a sports school in every district.

Rathore, an Olympic medal winner, said there is no dearth of money for sports now with setting up of the National Sports Development Fund.

He expressed hope that winning 100 medals in 2032 Olympic Games can be a realty with various steps taken by the government and pool of talents available across the country.

Participating in the debate Danish Ali (BSP) asked the government to take steps to clean up various sports associations in the country.

Hibi Eden (Cong) said the government should desist from changing the name of Nehru Yuva Kendra which has been playing a major role.

The government's move to remove the name of Nehru would be unholy on the part of the ruling party given the tremendous contribution the first Prime Minister mader in shaping India, he added.