Indian Olympic Association doesn't pay heed to our suggestions, says body's Athletes' Commission chief Mary Kom

<p>New Delhi: Boxing great M C Mary Kom, who is also the chairperson of IOA's athletes' commission, says she has stopped giving suggestions to the National Olympic Committee as it doesn't pay attention to them.</p>.<p>Mary Kom was among 10 elite sportspersons who were elected on the IOA athletes' commission back in November 2022.</p>.<p>The IOA is currently witnessing intense infighting with a section of the office-bearers questioning the governance of president P T Usha, who has denied all allegations against her.</p>.<p>"I am not into the IOA functioning. We shared so many things with IOA but they don't listen to it. I have a voice but they don't listen to what I suggest. I don't know politics and I don't want to blame anyone," Mary Kom told PTI when asked about the ongoing power struggle in the IOA.</p>.Jaspal Rana defends PT Usha against IOA criticism, credits her 'support' for Manu Bhaker's historic Paris medals.<p>The boxers returned without a medal from the Paris Olympics and Mary Kom was terribly disappointed at that outcome. The 41-year-old lamented that nobody in the Boxing Federation of India sought her help ahead of the Olympics.</p>.<p>"I can't pinpoint what went wrong because they did not invite me at all. They could have used my experience. I can tell the boxers their weak and strong points," she said on the sidelines of Indian Gaming Convention.</p>.<p>The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist feels medals won't come regularly unless the coaching structure is revamped.</p>.<p>"The coaching system is outdated. I have been trained by experienced coaches who are not achievers. I follow all their advice what they say but my knowledge is different to other boxers. They have the degrees and diploma but they don't have achievements. Winning medals matters a lot," added Mary Kom.</p>.<p>She has also won as many as five Asian titles alongside a gold in 2014 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. </p>