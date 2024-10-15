Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Indian Olympic Association doesn't pay heed to our suggestions, says body's Athletes' Commission chief Mary Kom

Mary Kom was among 10 elite sportspersons who were elected on the IOA athletes' commission back in November 2022.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 16:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 16:53 IST
Sports NewsP T UshaMary KomIndian Olympic AssociationIOA

Follow us on :

Follow Us