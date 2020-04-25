IOC gives $25 mn more to Olympic athletes, teams

IOC gives $25 mn more to Olympic athletes, teams

AP
AP,
  • Apr 25 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 11:07 ist
Representative image.

The International Olympic Committee is allocating more than $25 million to cover extra athlete and team costs related to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for April 25

More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials.

The money is being awarded through the Olympic Solidarity program. The program aims to help all 206 national Olympic teams and the refugee team send athletes to the games. 

