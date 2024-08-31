Is football better than cricket?

It is a well-known fact that football and cricket are two of the most influential and followed sports toady. But there are certain reasons why I think football is better than cricket.
Firstly, a higher number of players are able to participate in a game of football. Though, both cricket and football have 11 players each, many players don’t get a chance to play in cricket, while that is not the case with football. Football is a much more physically draining game and involves a lot of strength and stamina, ensuring the players remain fit. The same cannot be said about cricket.
Sportsmanship is another crucial quality observed in both games. Football has the highest fan following, an indication of the presence the game commands. It can be played anywhere, any time with just a football, while cricket requires a lot of equipment, which is expensive.
The Football World Cup is a highly followed event in sports. During the last edition held in Qatar in 2022, a total of 32 teams took part during the games, against 10 teams of the Cricket World Cup in India in 2023.
Though, football and cricket are great games in their own ways, I would continue to stand in favour of football for the reasons mentioned above.
Football maybe considered superior to cricket in some parts of the world, but not in India! For Indians, nothing compares to cricket. Cricket is the lifeline of our country. The sport has the most amazing fan base across the subcontinent.
I support cricket over any other sport because of the very reason that it is more fun. Some bring up the duration of the game, stating that it’s the sport’s biggest disadvantage. But I would disagree. I believe that is where cricket thrives. Cricket is not just played in one format — there’s Test cricket, ODI, and T20. I feel it is more fun to play cricket, than to run behind a ball for 90 minutes. You also have ‘gully cricket’, where all you need is a bat and a ball, and a few people whose company you enjoy! Professional cricket is all about discipline and resilience and unlike football there are very few conflicts revolving this game. India and cricket have a strong connection.
This is why I believe that cricket is way better than football.
Published 30 August 2024, 22:57 IST