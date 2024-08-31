Is football better than cricket?

I support cricket over any other sport because of the very reason that it is more fun. Some bring up the duration of the game, stating that it’s the sport’s biggest disadvantage. But I would disagree. I believe that is where cricket thrives. Cricket is not just played in one format — there’s Test cricket, ODI, and T20. I feel it is more fun to play cricket, than to run behind a ball for 90 minutes. You also have ‘gully cricket’, where all you need is a bat and a ball, and a few people whose company you enjoy! Professional cricket is all about discipline and resilience and unlike football there are very few conflicts revolving this game. India and cricket have a strong connection.