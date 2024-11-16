Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in biggest boxing match of 2024

<p>Jake Paul beat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision to win an intergenerational heavyweight battle in Texas on Friday that failed to live up to its enormous hype.</p><p>The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.</p><p>The match lasted eight rounds and one judge scored 80-72 , while two scored 79-73, in favour of Paul.</p><p>(With Reuters inputs)</p>