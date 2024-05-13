Javelin gold in Paris more important than 90-metre throw for Neeraj Chopra, says coach

New Delhi: India's Neeraj Chopra is keen to join javelin's elite 90-metre club, but will happily settle for a shorter throw in Paris if it proves enough for him to hold on to his Olympic title, his coach told Reuters.

The mop-haired Chopra catapulted himself into instant stardom three years ago when he threw 87.58 metres in Tokyo to earn independent India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The 26-year-old has gone on to become the world champion and in 2022 registered a personal best (PB) distance of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Chopra is asked about the 90-metre mark in practically every media interaction, but defending the Olympic title remains his absolute priority, his coach Klaus Bartonietz said.

"A medal is more important than a mark. The mark increases almost every year, but the medal stays," Bartonietz told Reuters from Doha.

"Nobody asks Neeraj how far his throw reached in Tokyo. It was 87.58 and it was enough. If it's 85 metres and still gets you an Olympic gold, you should be okay with it."