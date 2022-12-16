India bundle out Bangladesh for 150 in first Test

Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150

India captain K L Rahul chose not to enforce a follow-on on the hosts

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 16 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 10:06 ist
India’s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of the Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Left-am wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 on the third morning of the opening Test here on Friday.

India captain K L Rahul chose not to enforce a follow-on on the hosts.

Kuldeep, who played his first Test in 22 months, enjoyed career-best figures of 5 for 40 as Bangladesh fell 255 runs short of follow-on saving target of 205 after India scored 404 in their first innings.

India now have a huge first innings lead of 254 runs.

Starting the day at 133 for 8, Ebadot Hossain's (17) 37-ball vigil ended as a faint tickle down the leg-side was smartly snapped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 82 balls) defended doggedly before becoming Axar Patel's only victim of the innings. A poor show from the top-order let Bangladesh down.

A lot of credit should also go to Mohammed Siraj (3/20) for his sharp spells on the second day.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 404 all out in 133.5 overs.

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40). 

