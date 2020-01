Man City ease past Port Vale, United and Wolves draw

Holders Manchester City began their assault on the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory over fourth-tier Port Vale but Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers face an unwanted replay after drawing 0-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden ultimately made it a routine day for City, although Tom Pope had equalised for a Vale side sitting 74 places lower in the standings.

Manchester United, like City, made multiple changes to their starting lineup at Wolves in a tie that finally came alive in the second half after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes.

Leicester City, second in the Premier League, beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 and Bournemouth crushed Luton Town 4-0 in the other late kickoffs.