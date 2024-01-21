Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships

The 34-year-old Man Singh clocked two hours, 14 minutes and 19 seconds (2:14:19) to win the competition. His earlier best was 2:16:58, which he had clocked while finishing 11th in the Mumbai Marathon last year. China's Huang Yongzheng took the silver with a time of 2:15:24 while Kyrgyzstan’s Tiapkin Ilya came third in 2:18:18.