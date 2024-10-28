Manchester United sack Ten Hag after disastrous start to season; Van Nistelrooy takes interim charge

<p>Manchester: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manchester-united">Manchester United</a> have sacked manager Erik ten Hag in what the club said on Monday was a unanimous decision, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the Premier League after nine games and showing no sign they are on a path back to former glory.</p><p>United's assistant manager and ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over on an interim basis while they search for a new manager, the club said in a statement.</p><p>Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag led United to two domestic trophies - the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.</p><p>But the 54-year-old's job was the subject of speculation most of last season as United suffered a worst-ever eighth place Premier League finish and exited the Champions League at the group stage and the Dutchman found himself firmly in the hot seat again this season amid a woeful start to the campaign.</p> .<p>United have won four of their 14 games in all competitions so far this term and endured damaging 3-0 losses against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.</p><p>They have achieved 11 points from nine matches in the Premier League, which is far off target, the club said, to achieve their goal of a fourth-place finish.</p><p>"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," United said in a statement.</p><p>"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."</p><p>With British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe taking over football operations last season, the club initially stuck with Ten Hag to have continuity in the manager's position during a time of change but United did not see any momentum or progress to believe they were on the right path.</p> .<p>A poor start to the season also saw United draw their first three Europa League games from winning positions.</p><p>Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss at lowly West Ham United in which Ten Hag's side failed to capitalise on numerous chances only increased the media speculation that he would be sacked.</p><p>United finished last term with a surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City and Ten Hag pointed to the team's numerous injuries to help explain their poor form.</p><p>He signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026 and get another chance to restore the 20-times English league champions to former glories.</p><p>United's woeful start to this season has come despite more than 600 million pounds ($779.28 million) being spent on new players since Ten Hag took charge ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.</p>