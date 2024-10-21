Home
Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 23:46 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 23:46 IST
Sports NewsInter MilanSoccerAS Roma

