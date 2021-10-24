Minutes after Lalu’s return to Patna, Tej Pratap sits on a dharna

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday staged a sit-in outside his residence, minutes after he accused his detractors of preventing him from spending time with his father whom he had received at the airport.

Yadav threw a fit outside the residence of his mother Rabri Devi when he was stopped from entering the 10, Circular Road, bungalow, where Prasad is putting up upon return to the city after three years, and dashed to his own house a few hundred metres away.

After some time, he emerged, accompanied by supporters who carried flags of the “Chhatra Janshakti Parishad” he has floated, and sat on a dharna in front of the gate.

“I am very unhappy. Jagadanand Singh (state RJD president) is an RSS agent who keeps humiliating me. And I have a word of caution for my younger brother Tejashwi as well," the maverick leader told reporters.

“I often say he (Tejashwi) is like Arjun and I, like Lord Krishna, am committed to helping him get what is his due. But he must realise he is no more a kid breastfed by his mother. If the party continues to function in this fashion, he will never become the chief minister,” fumed Yadav.

The BJP, which is the RJD’s principal rival in Bihar, latched on to the opportunity for fishing in troubled waters.

In a statement, BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary and state spokesman Nikhil Anand linked Tej Pratap Yadav’s "humiliation" to his ugly marital dispute with wife Aishwarya, whose father Chandrika Roy is now with the JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The very family members who had supported Tej Pratap Yadav in humiliating Aishwarya have now turned their backs on him and treating him as if he is a lunatic. Tej Pratap is politically mature, but he has been sidelined in the party founded by his own father, despite being the elder son. He could never understand the conspiracy against himself," said Anand.

