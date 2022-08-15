Missing camaraderie in dressing room hurt us: Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is feeling that excitement again. That bounce-in-the-step, tune-on-the-lips feeling that comes from knowing that Bengaluru FC has all the ingredients to get back to to win the big titles again.

The captain, the longest-serving player at the club, has felt it before. "We felt it when we signed Dimas (Delgado), Miku, Erik (Paartalu)... I have the same feeling now. The freshness and the players we have got, who have proven in the league," says Chhetri.

"We are spoiled with what we did in the first six years and the last 2-3 years weren't ideal. It hurt. So to get things right, check all boxes and have this team, is good. We as a club cannot complain because we have all the arsenal, just have to apply ourselves. Of course, you can't guarantee success but we have a very balanced side."

The pain he mentions is, of course, the last two seasons where the club has looked a pale shadow of their former selves, failing to make a realistic challenge for the top four.

"There were many low points, as a team. Apart from the losses, what hurt was we kind of started missing the camaraderie inside the dressing room, which was never the case in this club. To lose the dressing room and not have everyone in sync bothered me. Thankfully, we have got that back," Chhetri says.

"We have to know what the coach wants, so that we can move in that direction. That is what we missed out last year. And it's not a mistake of one person, all of us are to be blamed. The performances we gave individually didn't help."

Adding to that, recruitment was also a bit underwhelming. This season, however, the BFC brass has made their intentions clear by signing Roy Krishna, possibly the best striker in the league for the past few years. In a position that has been a miss for the club since the days of Miku, this looks a sure-fire deal.

With 36 goals and 18 assists in 60 games for ATK Mohun Bagan, the Fiji international is a proven commodity.

"In the last 3-4 years, he (Roy) is by far the best number nine along with Coro (Ferran Corominas at FC Goa). We are going to make sure we do everything to make him comfortable because we know what we are going to get. Goal-scoring comes naturally to him," says Chhetri.

"I hope plenty (of goals). I'm happy here, with the signings and Sunil bhai," Krishna adds. "I will learn a lot and he is going to push me to be better and I will push him. We are going to enjoy and give our best."

Yes the prospect of the two strikers dovetailing with each other is a mouthwatering one and the team will need time to gel under new coach Simon Grayson but the management has recruited well to provide a solid platform. Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal and Sandesh Jhingan are improvements on the team.

"We got everything we wanted," admits Chhetri, who in his role as captain has some say in suggestions. "When people like Roy and Javi sign, when you make a good team you attract players," Chhetri adds talking about Sandesh's move.

The recruitment also means that the 38-year-old again has strong leadership along the spine.

"I am really happy, at my age if you are happy and looking forward to it, you will continue (playing). Maybe two months or two years, who knows? Right now I am enjoying training. I don't have many days left. I want to play as much as possible. That is why I take care of myself," he says.

And it all starts with the Durand Cup.

"I want to win Durand Cup, I've never won it," he adds.