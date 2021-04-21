Dhoni's parents test Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

MS Dhoni's parents test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 14:17 ist
Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Credit: PTI photo/Sportspicz

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's father Pan Singh, and mother Devaki Devi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

According to the reports, they have been admitted for treatment at Ranchi's Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.

The Jharkhand Government on Tuesday declared a one-week lockdown starting from April 22 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Dhoni is currently leading CSK's IPL 2021 campaign. The team is scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the 15th match of the ongoing season.

More details are awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Cricket
MS Dhoni

What's Brewing

IPL 2021: Dhoni can take some rest, says Brian Lara

IPL 2021: Dhoni can take some rest, says Brian Lara

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 