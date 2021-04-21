MS Dhoni's parents test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised: Report

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's father Pan Singh, and mother Devaki Devi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.

According to the reports, they have been admitted for treatment at Ranchi's Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.

The Jharkhand Government on Tuesday declared a one-week lockdown starting from April 22 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Dhoni is currently leading CSK's IPL 2021 campaign. The team is scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the 15th match of the ongoing season.

More details are awaited...