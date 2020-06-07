No new positives in Premier League COVID-19 tests

No new positives in Premier League COVID-19 tests

The latest round of tests for COVID-19 in the Premier League produced no positives, the league said on Saturday.

A total of 1,195 tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the sixth round of tests since players from England's 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 50,000 deaths according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources, but a restart is scheduled for June 17.

