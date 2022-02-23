No plan on taking a break anytime soon: Rohit Sharma

No plan on taking a break anytime soon, says Rohit Sharma

He also dismissed concerns of playing in bio-bubbles and said that he will take the situation day by day

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 23 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 15:32 ist
India Test skipper Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's new Test captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he has no issues in playing "all games" in bio-secure environments and will only take a break when he feels the need for it.

There were questions before Rohit's appointment as Test captain on whether he will be keen on leading across formats amid a hectic international schedule but the Indian skipper set the record straight. "At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to playing all the games," Rohit said ahead of India's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

"The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in," he said. "You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay."

